Second victim from December shooting at Stockton park dies at hospital

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man who was left in critical condition after a shooting at Sandman Park in Stockton in late December has died, police said.

Two men, 35-year-old Raymond Mendez and 37-year-old Gilbert Mendez, were arrested in connection with the shooting back on December 22, 2020.

On the day of the shooting, responding police officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the park. A 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. A 27-year-old man was in critical condition and a 21-year-old man was in stable condition.

The 27-year-old man died from his injuries on Jan. 13. None of the victims have been identified by police.

An additional homicide charge is expected to be filed in this case, which police said is still an active investigation.

Today, Homicide Detectives were advised by medical staff that a second gunshot victim, a 27-year-old man, has died from his injuries. Two people have already been arrested in this case. This remains an active investigation. pic.twitter.com/IdbOBQ2uDF — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) January 13, 2021

