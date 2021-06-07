Several officers injured during traffic stop in Roseville

According to police, the incident started as a traffic violation. But after being pulled over, the driver allegedly got out and started punching police officers.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Several Roseville Police officers were hurt during a violent traffic stop Monday morning.

According to police, around 11:45 a.m. an officer spotted a car commit an undisclosed traffic violation and nearly hit two other cars. The officer turned on his lights and pulled the car over near Washington Boulevard and Junction Boulevard, near the Sierra View Country Club.

After being pulled over, the officer said the driver quickly got out of his car and started walking towards him. Despite being given multiple commands to stop, the officer said the man continued to approach. By this time, other officers had arrived at the scene and they attempted to arrest the man.

During the arrest, police said the man started to punch the officers in order to escape. Eventually, he was subdued and taken to the hospital before being taken to jail. Police did not say in what condition the man was in or why he needed to be taken to the hospital.

Police said “several” officers suffered minor injuries but did not elaborate on how many.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, is facing complaints of felony assault on an officer, resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance as well as committing a traffic violation.

Authorities say he also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for drug possession.

