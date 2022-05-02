'Mr. Rape, Torture, Kill': California sex offender arrested in Phoenix

Phoenix police said Cary Jay Smith, known as "Mr. Rape, Torture, Kill," was recently arrested for violating the terms of his sex offender status.

PHOENIX — Warning: This story may contain content that's sensitive to readers.

A convicted sex offender who calls himself "Mr. Rape, Torture, Kill" was arrested by Phoenix police on Wednesday for allegedly violating the rules of his release by contacting the mother of his victim.

Cary Jay Smith, 61, recently moved to the Valley after spending several years under the watch of authorities in California.

Smith was convicted of sex crimes against a juvenile in the 1980s for reportedly paying a boy $1 to run through sprinklers in the nude, according to the Orange County Register.

In 1999, the state of California put him in custody after Smith allegedly wrote a letter describing sexual acts he wanted to perform on a 7-year-old in his neighborhood.

Officials in the state have since testified over the years that Smith poses "imminent danger" to the public and have lobbied to keep him confined.

According to media outlets in California, Smith spent 21 years at a state hospital for openly fantasizing about raping and killing children. He had the opportunity to petition for a release but remained in custody for several years.

“This sexual predator has repeatedly testified under oath that he will re-offend if he is released and we should believe him,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in July 2020 as Smith was preparing to leave the hospital.

After his release, Smith relocated to the Valley and registered his new address with local police. But Smith had allegedly not registered his email address or Facebook account, public records show.

Smith allegedly sent messages to the mother of his victim over Facebook.

Smith told Phoenix police he was upset at the victim's mother and was trying to "scare" her by sending her several messages, court records show.

#PHXPD arrested a California sex offender after he contacted the mother of a victim through unregistered online accounts. 61-year-old Cary Smith was booked into MCSO jail yesterday. #PHXPDSexOffenderNotificationUnit#KeepingOurCommunitySafe pic.twitter.com/Xal9B154Pj — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 3, 2022

