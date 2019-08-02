ACAMPO, Calif. — A convicted sex offender who failed to register is on the run after being confronted by deputies in San Joaquin County, Thursday morning.

Authorities tell ABC10 the suspect, 54-year-old Bryan Bristow, has had an active warrant for failing to register as a sex offender since 2015.

Deputies tracked Bristow down to an area in the 21000 block of Frontage Road and the Golden State Highway around 9:15 a.m., but they say when he spotted them he fled. He remains at large.

Bristow is a white male, approximately 5’5” tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown puffy jacket and blue jeans. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office at 209-468-4400.

Houston Elementary and Middle schools were temporarily placed on lock down as a precaution while deputies searched for Bristow.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: California Corrections Officers conduct 'Operation Boo'

Officers with the California Department of Corrections were out Halloween night, conducting "Operation Boo." The objective of Operation Boo was to make sure sex offenders living in the area were complying to the terms of their release.