SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman is behind bars after the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said she crashed a car and then stole another one on Lincoln Road and South Walton, Monday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, Bianca Elizabeth Dumbazu, 29, got out of her car with a toddler after the crash, then got into another car and drove away.

Witnesses followed her and reported Dumbazu driving recklessly on Township Road near O'Banion Road, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies were already responding to the initial car crash. They arrived in time to see Dumbazu lose control and crash the stolen vehicle, according to the report.

Dumbazu was first taken to Rideout Hospital to be treated for minor injuries before being arrested and booked into the Sutter County Jail on complaints of child endangerment, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under the influence, and felony hit-and-run.

The toddler was taken by Child Protective Services with no injuries. Authorities did not say how Dumbazu was related to the child.

