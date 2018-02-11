If viewing on the ABC10 app, click here to view multimedia

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is looking to the public for help in a robbery case.

Deputies are seeking the identities of two remaining suspects from an October 4th robbery.

Authorities say that three men entered the Boss Liquor store on 6745 Watt Avenue in North Sacramento and allegedly assaulted a store employee, tackling him to the ground and hitting him multiple times. The suspects then took liquor and other items from the store and left the scene.

After investigating the case, detectives identified 24 year old Joseph Costanzo as a suspect and arrested him on October 31.

However, detectives are still seeking the identity of the remaining suspects.

Those with information on the incident are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. You can also leave tips anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or calling (916) 874-TIPS.

© 2018 KXTV