ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Authorities have identified the suspect connected to a deputy-involved shooting in Orangevale, Sunday night, as 36-year-old John Reynolds.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies were initially called out to the home after a caller reported that her mother’s boyfriend, later identified as Reynolds, was “high on drugs” and running in and out of the house. The caller also told deputies that there were guns in the home locked in a safe, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived at the home, they said Reynolds came out of the house “carrying a firearm in a threatening manner.” According to the sheriff’s office, one of the deputies fired a single shot at Reynolds but missed. The shot caused Reynolds to drop his gun, but when the deputies approached to put him under arrest, a fight broke out.

Reynolds was soon subdued and arrested. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a complaint of being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as other charges related to this incident, the sheriff’s office said.

During the scuffle, one of the deputies suffered a minor injury to his hand. That deputy was taken to the hospital to get the injury to his hand checked out.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, authorities said. Both deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, per standard procedure at the sheriff’s department. Authorities did not identify the deputies involved but said the one who fired his weapon was a two-year veteran at the department.

