Sacramento County Sheriff's Office releases video of deadly shooting

The deadly shooting happened on the 3900 block of 41st Street, Oct. 18. Two deputies fired at and killed 55-year-old Vincent Martinez, according to officials.

OAK PARK, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released video Wednesday of a fatal shooting that occurred Oct. 18 in Oak Park.

The investigation involves multiple officers shooting at a suspect. The investigation is currently ongoing.

A call was received around 10 a.m. alleging Vincent Martinez, 55, had assaulted his girlfriend and was threatening violence against the caller, her boyfriend and their 3-year-old child with a shotgun in the 3900 block of 41st Street.

The caller, her boyfriend and their child were able to leave the building, leaving the suspect's girlfriend inside.

Officials arrived on scene shortly after being dispatched and conducted a criminal history search on the suspect who was identified as Martinez, according to officials.

Martinez had a criminal history spanning 37 years. He was previously convicted of multiple domestic violence and weapons charges, according to officials.

Deputies made contact with the woman inside the residence where she confirmed the man was inside, armed with a shotgun and not allowing her to leave.

The Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail and Critical Incident Negotiations Team were requested and arrived a short time later.

Officials evacuated surrounding homes while negotiators communicated with the suspect inside via phone.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says “the subject was very agitated and threatened to kill his girlfriend several times. He indicated that he would shoot his girlfriend in five minutes and then in three minutes if officers didn’t send an unidentified male into the residence” during negotiations.

Multiple threats were allegedly made from the suspect to officials outside.

The suspect left his residence holding a shotgun with his girlfriend beside him some time later. Two deputies, upon seeing the firearm, fired at the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Both deputies are 13 and 7.5-year veterans of law enforcement and members of the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail.

The investigation into the incident will be conducted by the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Professional Standards Division, which is standard practice for any officer-involved shooting that occurs in the Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction. Independent review of the officer-involved shooting will be conducted by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and the Inspector General.

The full video from the sheriff's office can be viewed HERE.

