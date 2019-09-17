LATHROP, Calif. — A bomb scare forced nearly 300 employees out of their offices for three hours on Monday in Lathrop.

It happened at a call center for a collection agency called Performant Recovery, Inc. just before noon.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said someone called in the bomb threat to the call center. The bomb squad and police K9s searched the building twice and didn't find anything.

Employees were allowed back into the building to return to work just before 3 p.m.

