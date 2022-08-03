Sherri Papini granted bail after allegedly faking 2016 abduction

Papini was being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sherri Papini, who is accused of faking her own abduction back in 2016, was granted bail Tuesday afternoon.

During a virtual court hearing, a judge said Papini could be released on bond if she surrenders her passport, restricts her travel to the eastern district of California, and surrenders all her firearms.

Papini is a 39-year-old mother and wife from Redding, Calif. Her name made headlines after her disappearance and mysterious reappearance set off a frantic three-week search more than five years ago. She was found Thanksgiving Day with bindings on her body and injuries after weeks of searching in California and several nearby states.

Papini told authorities at the time that she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women and even provided descriptions to an FBI sketch artist along with extensive details of her purported abduction.

However, authorities said she was actually staying with a former boyfriend nearly 600 miles away from her home in Orange County, in Southern California, and hurt herself to back up her false statements.

She was recently arrested on March 3 and accused of lying to federal agents about being kidnapped and defrauding the state's victim compensation board of $30,000.

She faces a mail fraud charge related to the reimbursement requests that carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, while lying to a federal officer has a maximum five-year sentence.

