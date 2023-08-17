Sherriff: Armed man barricaded in south Sacramento home

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area around Cobble Bay Court in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A potentially armed person is holed up in a home in South Sacramento.

The Sacramento County sheriff’s office says it started around 5 p.m. Thursday near the 9000 block of Cobble Bay Court. They say the barricaded suspect might be armed.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the 33-year-old man in the home has a restraining order from some of the people who live there. Gandhi said the man broke inside and is refusing to leave.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible.

