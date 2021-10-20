Gunman in Arizona train shooting faced charges in Sacramento, Alameda counties

The shooting occurred Monday, Oct. 4, when a regional task force of DEA agents and local police were inspecting baggage on the train to Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man who died in an Oct. 4 gunfight with law enforcement officers after fatally shooting a federal agent inside an Amtrak train in Arizona faced multiple criminal charges in California.

The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office in Tucson identified 26-year-old Darrion Taylor as the man who was shot by officers several times. The shooting occurred Monday, Oct. 4, when a regional task force of Drug Enforcement Administration agents and local police were inspecting baggage on the train while it was stopped in downtown Tucson.

Authorities say Taylor opened fire when DEA special agent Michael Garbo and another agent tried to question him. Garbo was killed. The other agent and a Tucson police officer were also wounded.

Two Arizona newspapers report that an Alameda County Sheriff's Office spokesman said 26-year-old Darrion Taylor was out of jail on bond. The Arizona Daily Star and the Arizona Republic report that Taylor was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest in Alameda County after being arrested there on Sacramento County charges of robbery and other crimes.

The train they were screening had left from Los Angeles and was destined for New Orleans.

