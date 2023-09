The man was taken to the hospital, but it's not clear what condition he's in.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man was hurt after a shooting in the Arden Arcade area.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened along the 3600 block of Edison Avenue, not far from Watt Avenue.

It's not clear what condition the man is in, but officials said he was hospitalized after being shot more than once.

WATCH ALSO: