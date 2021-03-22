The King Soopers is located at 3600 Table Mesa Drive, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) said.

BOULDER, Colo. — Emergency crews are responding to an active shooter situation Monday afternoon at a King Soopers in Boulder.

The King Soopers is located at 3600 Table Mesa Drive, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) said. That's about two miles south of the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

A shooting was first reported just before 3 p.m.

Police have not yet given any information regarding a number of victims or a suspect.

9NEWS' Marc Sallinger is outside the store and said hundreds of law enforcement vehicles are in the area.

He has also observed some people being ushered out of the store and huddling in the parking lot, as officers bring them blankets.

Law enforcement from multiple local agencies are on the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area, as this remains an active situation. In a tweet, Boulder Police asked that people not broadcast any tactical information from the scene on social media.

Local leaders respond

Local leaders in Colorado, including Gov. Jared Polis and Congressman Joe Neguse who are both from Boulder, have shared statements online.

Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy. — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 22, 2021

Praying for the entire #Boulder community & all of the first responders and law enforcement responding to this terrible incident. https://t.co/yV3R6laTyX — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) March 22, 2021

We're monitoring this tragic situation and our prayers are with the Boulder community. https://t.co/xyTIJfVMiu — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) March 22, 2021

Praying for our law enforcement who are responding to the active shooter at the King Soopers in #Boulder. Please follow the advice of @boulderpolice and avoid the area. https://t.co/GWZV2111ZF — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 22, 2021