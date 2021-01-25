1 dead after deadly shooting, crash in Florin

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the deadly shooting and crash happened in the area of Gerber Road and Power Inn Road.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting and crash in the area of Gerber Road and Power Inn Road, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they got a call from a person who heard multiple gunshots and saw a car crash around 6:27 p.m. on Gerber Road. Officials said the crash was between an eastbound SUV and a semi truck but the shooting was between the SUV and a different vehicle.

Authorities said another person who saw the crash tried to help the drivers and saw that the man driving the SUV was shot.

According to the sheriff's office, the person performed CPR on the man, but when fire crews arrived, they ultimately determined the SUV driver to be dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said another woman who was in the SUV was unharmed and that the semi truck driver also wasn't hurt.