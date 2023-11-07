Teen charged with murder in shooting death of 13-year-old in Marysville

If convicted, the suspect could face up to 40 years to life in prison.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old man was charged with murder in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

The district attorney's office said the suspect, Gabriel Angel Aguayo, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment at the Yuba County Superior Court.

Aguayo was ordered to be held in custody without bail. If convicted, Aguayo could face up to 40 years to life in prison.

The shooting happened July 6 around 11:30 p.m. in the Shasta Glen Apartments in Marysville. Deputies said they found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound, but despite efforts to save his life, he died.

Aguayo was arrested at a home on Gossett Way a few hours later.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Yuba County Sheriff's Department Detectives at (530) 749-7777.

