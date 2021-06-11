x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Crime

Shooting in Downtown Modesto leaves man in hospital, police say

Modesto police said the shooting happened near the 900 block of 10th Street before 2:30 a.m.

MODESTO, Calif. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot on Friday morning in downtown Modesto, according to police officials.  

Police said the shooting happened near the 900 block of 10th Street before 2:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition. He is expected to survive

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, but it is also not clear what led to the incident.

Police did not reveal suspect information as of publication.

Modesto police ask anyone with information regarding this case to call 209-521-4636.        

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.

WATCH MORE: Highway 99 closure: What commuters, travelers need to know about alternate routes

I-5 will be congested with Highway 99 closed. Here is what you can do to avoid delays.