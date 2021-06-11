Shooting in Downtown Modesto leaves man in hospital, police say

Modesto police said the shooting happened near the 900 block of 10th Street before 2:30 a.m.

MODESTO, Calif. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot on Friday morning in downtown Modesto, according to police officials.

Police said the shooting happened near the 900 block of 10th Street before 2:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition. He is expected to survive

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, but it is also not clear what led to the incident.

Police did not reveal suspect information as of publication.

Modesto police ask anyone with information regarding this case to call 209-521-4636.

