1 dead in parking lot shooting in Elk Grove

Officers found the victim in the parking lot between Old Navy and Holiday Inn on Stockton Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An early morning shooting at a parking lot in Elk Grove has left one person dead, Elk Grove Police Department told ABC10.

The shooting happened at roughly 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the block of 9100 West Stockton Boulevard.

A spokesperson for the police department said that officers reporting to the shooting found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot between Old Navy and Holiday Inn on Stockton Boulevard.

The victim of the shooting sadly died of his injuries. The department told ABC10 that there is no suspect information at this time, but investigators are asking people for information on the crime.

