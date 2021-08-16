Investigation underway after one person wounded in Sacramento shooting

The sheriff's office said six to eight shots were fired and that there were no reports of anyone else being hit.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation after a shooting happened along Elsie Avenue.

According to Sgt. Rod Grassmann, spokesman for the sheriff's office, deputies got a report of shots fired just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Sgt. Grassmann said a vehicle was heading westbound on Elsie toward Stockton Boulevard when a person in another vehicle fired multiple rounds. One of the shots hit the victim, leaving him with what Grassmann described as a "very serious" wound.

The car went through a hedge before coming to a rest at the parking lot of a business at Elsie and Stockton. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Citing witnesses, Grassmann said six to eight shots were fired and that there were no reports of anyone else being hit.

The investigation is ongoing.