Man dies in Sacramento County shooting

Local residents called into the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office on Sunday night to say they saw a body lying in the street.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's detectives are killing of a man found shot in the Florin neighborhood.

Officials with the sheriff's office say residents called to report the gunshots at around 10 p.m. Sunday. Residents also described seeing someone lying in the street near the 7200 block of Palmer House Drive.

Deputies found a man with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel with Sacramento Metro Fire, the sheriff's office said.

The victim's identity will be released after the family or next of kin is notified, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff's office.

People with information related to this shooting are encouraged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

