Highway 50 reopens after shooting prompted road closures, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting between two vehicles on Highway 50 at Folsom Avenue caused some road closures on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.
According to CHP, at around 10:30 a.m., gunshots were fired between two vehicles. An unidentified person driving a tan sedan wounded a male individual in the other car. The victim has been taken to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still looking for the suspect in the shooting. They do not have any other information on the driver, except that the suspect's vehicle is a tan sedan.
CHP says the incident appears to be a targeted shooting and not random. Police are investigating.
Though the highway was closed on Eastbound Highway 50 at Watt Ave, the freeway is now open as of 12:45 p.m.
