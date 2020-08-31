Highway 50 reopens after shooting prompted road closures, CHP says

Gunshots were fired near Folsom Avenue, leaving one victim injured Monday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting between two vehicles on Highway 50 at Folsom Avenue caused some road closures on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

According to CHP, at around 10:30 a.m., gunshots were fired between two vehicles. An unidentified person driving a tan sedan wounded a male individual in the other car. The victim has been taken to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect in the shooting. They do not have any other information on the driver, except that the suspect's vehicle is a tan sedan.

CHP says the incident appears to be a targeted shooting and not random. Police are investigating.

Though the highway was closed on Eastbound Highway 50 at Watt Ave, the freeway is now open as of 12:45 p.m.