CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A large police presence has been reported near the scene of an alleged hit-and-run and shooting in Carmichael, Monday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the incidences happened at the intersections of Manzanita Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard and at Cypress Avenue and Garfield Avenue.

Drivers and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

