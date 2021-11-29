2 men hurt in shooting in North Sacramento

Officers received reports around noon of a shooting. Two adult men were transported to a hospital — one with serious and another with non-life-threatening injuries.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police in Sacramento are investigating a shooting that sent two people to a hospital Monday afternoon.

Sacramento police say the shooting happened on the 700 block of Lampasas Avenue near Triangle Park.

Officers received reports of the shooting around noon Monday and found two men wounded at the scene.

One of the men has serious injuries and another has non-life threatening injuries, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department told ABC10.

Police remain at the scene to investigate the incident.

