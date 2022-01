Police say the shooting happened in the area of Heathermist Way and Fallbright Way.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into a shooting in Elk Grove.

The Elk Grove Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of Heathermist Way and Fallbright Way Sunday night. But few details surrounding what happened are currently available.

Police said two people were shot and taken to a hospital. This is being called an isolated incident.

Anyone with information can call the police department at 916-714-5115.

Officers are currently on scene in the area of Heathermist Way and Fallbright Way investigating a shooting. We will update once additional information becomes available. PIO is enroute to the scene. pic.twitter.com/BBT6FWViZl — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) January 17, 2022

