1 man dead after shooting in Natomas area

Sacramento police say the shooting happened on the 4500 block of Truxel Road.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for answers after a deadly shooting in the Natomas area.

Police say they responded to a shooting on the 4500 block of Truxel Road, near Del Paso Road, around 6:33 p.m.

Arriving officers found a man who was shot multiple times. Despite efforts from first responders to save his life, the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said multiple subjects were detained at the scene. The investigation is underway but is also in its early stages. No information on what led up to the shooting is currently available. The victim has also not been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

WATCH ALSO: