Deadly shooting investigation underway in North Highlands

Few details have been released at this time, but the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a man was found shot in a vehicle.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Sacramento — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassmann said the sheriff's office got a call about a man shot in a vehicle around 2:32 p.m. along the 5600 block of Watt Avenue. Authorities tried to save the man's life, but the man was ultimately taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Grassmann only described the victim as a young man. No other suspect or victim information was released.

Grassmann said the man was a passenger in the vehicle and was inside when another vehicle drove by and fired off several shots.

Authorities are expected to be in the area for several hours due to the investigation.

Large police presence at Watt Ave & A Street in North Highlands for a shooting. PIO enroute. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) March 21, 2021

