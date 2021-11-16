Juvenile hospitalized, one person dead after shooting on Seavey Circle

Few details are available at this time, but Sacramento Police Department said they are investigating a shooting on Seavey Circle.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting on Seavey Circle that has left one man dead and left a minor in the hospital.

Few details about the incident are known at this time, but police said dozens of police officers responded to the area for crowd control.

Police said they responded to the shooting around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Arriving officers found a man on scene with at least one gunshot wound. A second victim was described as a minor. The minor was taken to the hospital due to a gunshot wound.

Neighbors in the area said they saw ambulances take away multiple victims, including a young girl they said was taken away in an ambulance.

No additional information is available at this time.

Breaking: fatal shooting at Seavey circle. One man’s body is in the street. Witnesses tell me they heard multiple gunshots. Per scanner multiple other gunshot victims transported to hospital. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/c6FY70u0tX — Van Tieu (@Van_Tieu) November 17, 2021

Police confirm two victims including juvenile. Witnesses say a young girl approximately 9 years old was taken away in an ambulance. We do not know her condition. — Van Tieu (@Van_Tieu) November 17, 2021

