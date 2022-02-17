Shooting investigation underway on Greensboro Way in Stockton

A spokesperson for police confirmed that one was person shot and taken to the hospital.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has opened an investigation after a shooting on Greensboro Way.

Officer Joe Silva, spokesperson for the department, said the shooting happened on the 4700 block of Greensboro Way, not far from Bianchi Road, around 5:22 p.m.

Few details about the shooting have been released at this time, but Silva confirmed that one victim, only described as male, was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police don't have any information on the his condition.

WATCH ALSO: