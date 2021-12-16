x
Crime

Officer shot in Turlock believed to be OK, sheriff's office says

A search is still underway for the suspected shooter(s)

TURLOCK, Calif. — A shooting investigation is underway in Turlock.

Turlock Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Mike Parmley said police were investigating a shooting, but was not able to provide any other details at this time.

It's not clear who was involved and whether an officer or deputy discharged their weapon.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said an officer was shot in Turlock and that the officer is believed to be OK. They are currently helping Turlock police find the suspect or suspects involved. 

Deputies said people in the area of Spruce, Angelus, Orange and High streets should lock their doors and report any suspicious activity. 

Turlock Police Department is the primary investigating agency on the case.

