Police said one person, only described as female, was shot.

MANTECA, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting in Manteca.

Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it have been released at this time.

A spokesperson for Manteca Police Department police responded to the 1300 block of West Yosemite Avenue around 10 p.m. for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound. It's unclear what condition the woman is in.

No additional information is available. The investigation is ongoing.

