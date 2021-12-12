Man hospitalized after shooting in Sacramento

A man was transported to a hospital and officers are still in the area investigating.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department opened an investigation into an afternoon shooting on Sunday.

A spokesperson from the Sacramento Police Department told ABC10 that officers received reports of a shooting around 1:30 p.m. near El Camino Avenue and Erickson Street.

A man was taken to a hospital, and officers are still in the area investigating, according to a spokesperson from the police department.

Police didn't have an update on the man's condition at this time, but did say that he was conscious and talking.

