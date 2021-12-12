x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man hospitalized after shooting in Sacramento

A man was transported to a hospital and officers are still in the area investigating.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department opened an investigation into an afternoon shooting on Sunday.

A spokesperson from the Sacramento Police Department told ABC10 that officers received reports of a shooting around 1:30 p.m. near El Camino Avenue and Erickson Street.

A man was taken to a hospital, and officers are still in the area investigating, according to a spokesperson from the police department. 

Police didn't have an update on the man's condition at this time, but did say that he was conscious and talking.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Watch more ABC10: Beware of falling tree branches and secure holiday decorations | Storm Watch

In Other News

Sacramento police seek to identify 3 suspects in racist incident at West Campus High School