Man hospitalized after shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department opened an investigation into an afternoon shooting on Sunday.
A spokesperson from the Sacramento Police Department told ABC10 that officers received reports of a shooting around 1:30 p.m. near El Camino Avenue and Erickson Street.
A man was taken to a hospital, and officers are still in the area investigating, according to a spokesperson from the police department.
Police didn't have an update on the man's condition at this time, but did say that he was conscious and talking.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9