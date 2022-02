On Monday at 11:55 a.m., Sacramento police found one man with gunshot wounds at the 2200 block of 10th avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department has opened an investigation into a shooting that happened in the Land Park area.

Around 11:55 a.m., police responded to the shooting along the 2200 block of 10th Avenue. Officers arrived and found one man with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Officers do not have information on a suspect at this time.

