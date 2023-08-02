Shooting in Lodi under investigation

A watch commander for the Lodi Police Department confirmed authorities were investigating the shooting along the 100 block of South Washington

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LODI, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into a shooting in Lodi.

Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it are available at this time.

A watch commander for the Lodi Police Department confirmed authorities were investigating the shooting along the 100 block of South Washington Street, near East Oak Street. The shooting was reported around 5:23 p.m.

No other details, including whether anyone was hurt, are available at this time.

WATCH ALSO: