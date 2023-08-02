Shooting in Lodi under investigation

LODI, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into a shooting in Lodi.
Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it are available at this time.
A watch commander for the Lodi Police Department confirmed authorities were investigating the shooting along the 100 block of South Washington Street, near East Oak Street. The shooting was reported around 5:23 p.m.
No other details, including whether anyone was hurt, are available at this time.
WATCH ALSO:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9