Crime

Shooting in Lodi under investigation

A watch commander for the Lodi Police Department confirmed authorities were investigating the shooting along the 100 block of South Washington

LODI, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into a shooting in Lodi.

Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it are available at this time. 

A watch commander for the Lodi Police Department confirmed authorities were investigating the shooting along the 100 block of South Washington Street, near East Oak Street. The shooting was reported around 5:23 p.m.

No other details, including whether anyone was hurt, are available at this time.

