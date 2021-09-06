2 juveniles hurt after shooting near Newman Fall Festival

Two minors were airlifted to the hospital Sunday night, according to police.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that sent two juveniles to the hospital in Stanislaus County.

The Newman Police Department said in a Facebook post that the shooting happened before 10:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Fresno Street, which was near the annual Newman Fall Festival just east of Pioneer Park.

Police said two juveniles were shot and airlifted to the hospital. Police have not released any identifying details and have not disclosed the conditions of the two victims.

An investigation is underway, and a suspect has not been taken into custody at this time, police said.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Newman Fall Festival called the shooting a "senseless act."

"The Newman Fall Festival Committee, as with the rest of the community, are saddened by the senseless act that occurred in Newman last night. We offer our prayers for the victims and their families," the festival said.

