Shooting on I-80 near Solano County under investigation by CHP

The California Highway Patrol said the shooting and a fight happened after a crash involving two cars.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) needs help in solving a shooting that happened on eastbound Highway 80 near State Route 113 in Sollano County on Nov. 20.

The CHP said the shooting and a fight happened after a crash involving two cars. No one was hit by gunfire but one assault victim had moderate injuries.

The shooting and assault suspect then drove away in a white Toyota Camry.

The CHP is asking anyone with information regarding this case to call 707-917-4491.

