x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shooting on I-80 near Solano County under investigation by CHP

The California Highway Patrol said the shooting and a fight happened after a crash involving two cars.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) needs help in solving a shooting that happened on eastbound Highway 80 near State Route 113 in Sollano County on Nov. 20. 

The CHP said the shooting and a fight happened after a crash involving two cars. No one was hit by gunfire but one assault victim had moderate injuries. 

The shooting and assault suspect then drove away in a white Toyota Camry. 

The CHP is asking anyone with information regarding this case to call 707-917-4491. 

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

WATCH MORE: Family reeling after crash kills 4 members of North Highlands family

In Other News

Man hit in face with gun during Solano County road rage incident