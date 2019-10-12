SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are responding to a shooting that left at least one man injured near a fast-food restaurant in north Sacramento, Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities were called out to the scene near a KFC/A&W restaurant, located on Del Paso Boulevard and Arden Way, just after 12 p.m. According to Sacramento Police, one adult male victim was found near the corner of Del Paso Boulevard and Hawthorne Street. That man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Few details about this incident have been released. Police have only said that the shooter is an adult male who fled the scene in a vehicle. He is not yet in custody.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and investigators have not yet said where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC10 for updates.

