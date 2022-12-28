Man suspected in Fairfield robbery, shooting arrested during traffic stop

Salgado is one of three suspects in a shooting and robbery dating back to Oct. 23.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A suspect who has been on the run since October was booked into the Solano County jail in connection to a robbery and shooting, Fairfield Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police said Juan Estrada Salgado, 32 of Fairfield, was arrested without incident on Dec. 22 during a traffic stop. Salgado was wanted in connection to an armed robbery and shooting dating back to October. According to police, Salgado also has ties to a local street gang.

After the arrest, police served a search warrant at Salgado's home along the 1900 block of Grande Circle and his business on the 4000 block of Noonan. Authorities said they found a ghost gun in his vehicle, a handgun at his home and multiple rounds of ammunition at his business.

Salgado is one of three suspects in the shooting and robbery dating back to Oct. 23. According to police, Salgado and two other men approached a group at a cemetery along the 1700 block of Union Avenue, and Salgado and one of the other men with him allegedly opened fire on the group before taking off in a car Salgado was driving.

Police said Salgado later intentionally crashed into another vehicle near Pear Tree Lane while his two passengers committed an armed robbery, taking the victim's phone, wallet and keys.

