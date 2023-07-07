x
Crime

Shooting in Sacramento County leaves person hurt

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said that the shooting might be motorcycle gang related.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooing left a person hurt in Sacramento County  Saturday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators believe that the shooting might have been motorcycle gang related. 

The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of Laurel Oak Way. The victim was shot once in the torso and is said to be in stable condition.

