1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Sacramento shooting near American River

The shooting happened at roughly 12:21 a.m. in an area of Arden Arcade.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man critically injured in the Arden Arcade area of Sacramento.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Cadillac Drive, which is across the American River from Sacramento State University. The location appears to be a gated apartment complex.

Sacramento police said in a press release that several 911 calls came in at roughly 12:21 a.m. on Wednesday. Callers reported hearing shots fired.

Officers found two victims who had been shot, both adult men. One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was rushed to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to the press release.

Sacramento police said detectives do not yet know what led to the shooting. At the same time, there is no suspect information at this time. Investigators are looking for witnesses and evidence.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released once next of kin have been notified.

While crime scene investigators canvass the area for evidence, the Sacramento Police Department is encouraging any witnesses with information regarding the shooting investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

