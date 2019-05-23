YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Update:

Yuba County Sheriff confirmed that one person died at the scene of the shooting, and another victim was transported to a local hospital for shooting-related injuries. There is no information available about the extent of the second victim's injuries. The wanted shooters are still at large, according to a sheriff department spokesperson.

Original article:

All southbound lanes of State Highway 70 have been shut down just south of Olivehurst in Yuba County after a reported car-to-car shooting, Wednesday evening.

According to the California Highway Patrol Valley Division, the shooting happened on SB Highway 70 near Plumas Lake Boulevard. CHP is searching for a gold Ford Focus, unknown model year, with three men inside all considered to be armed and dangerous.

READ ALSO: Sketch of suspect in deadly South Sacramento shooting released

The driver is described as a Hispanic man with short brown hair. One of the passengers is described as a white or Hispanic man with a pony tail. The second passenger is described as a black man with braided hair.

CHP reports possible injuries with this shooting, but so far they have not released details about the victims’ vehicle. Officers also did not say what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

WATCH ALSO: