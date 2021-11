There was a shooting Oct. 31 at a Walmart on Florin Road, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, Oct. 31 around 8:20 p.m. there was a shooting at a Walmart on Florin Road.

One man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He is now in stable, but critical condition.

Officers are still investigating the shooting.

