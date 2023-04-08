Tracy Police: Shooting that left man critically hurt started as road rage dispute

Authorities arrested two men on suspicion of attempted murder.

TRACY, Calif. — A road rage incident that started on Interstate 580 led to a shooting that left a man critically injured Friday, the Tracy Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Clover Road around 2:44 p.m. Friday, police say. At the scene, officers found an adult man who was shot.

Medics took him to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition Saturday morning.

Investigators believe the shooting began as a road rage incident between a silver Jeep Wrangler and a white Nissan cargo van on I-580 near Pleasanton, eventually ending up on I-205 in the Tracy area.

The suspected shooters drove away from the scene but were found on I-205, police say. 21-year-old Jacob Nevarez of Lodi and 23-year-old Eduardo Tarvin also of Lodi, were arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and shooting into a vehicle.

Investigators are asking witnesses and people with dash cam or cell phone videos from the area to reach out to detectives at 209-831-6534 or by emailing Brian.Azevedo@TracyPD.com.

Tracy Area Crime Stoppers is also accepting tips related to the investigation at 209-831-4847 or through text by sending "TIPTPD" to 274637.

