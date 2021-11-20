Shooting investigation in Suisun City

Suisun City Police Department said a shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday night in the 600 block of Crane Drive. It is still under investigation.

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night in the 600 block of Crane Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple shell casings and a vehicle that had been hit multiple times, according to a Facebook post.

The people who were involved in the shooting had left the area before police arrived.

Officers canvassed the area and collected evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Suisun City Police Investigations at (707) 421-7373.

***Shooting Investigation*** On 11/20/2021, at about 8:50PM Suisun City Dispatch received calls of a shooting in the... Posted by Suisun City Police Department on Sunday, November 21, 2021

READ MORE: