Shooting investigation in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night in the 600 block of Crane Drive.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple shell casings and a vehicle that had been hit multiple times, according to a Facebook post.
The people who were involved in the shooting had left the area before police arrived.
Officers canvassed the area and collected evidence. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Suisun City Police Investigations at (707) 421-7373.
