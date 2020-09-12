Shooting suspect in standoff with deputies at apartment complex near Arden-Arcade

A suspect believed to have been involved in a shootout early Tuesday afternoon is thought to be holed up in the apartment.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect believed to have been involved in a shootout with another vehicle, Tuesday afternoon, is now involved in a standoff with Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies at an apartment in the area.

According to Sgt. Rod Grassman, deputies were called out to reports of a shooting between two vehicles around 1:20 p.m. When deputies arrived they found evidence of a shootout but did not find any suspects in the area. No one was injured in the initial shootout, Grassman said.

Investigators were led to a nearby apartment where at least one of the suspects is believed to have fled, according to Grassman. Deputies surrounded the apartment Tuesday night, evacuated neighboring units, and have been shouting commands for the suspect to surrender. The suspect is believed to armed, Grassman said.

The apartment where the suspect is believed to be inside is at the back of the complex and Grassman said it is not impacting traffic in the area.

Read more from ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12