Shooting, carjacking suspect sought by Stockton police

A 30-year-old man is accused of forcing a 63-year-old man to drive him away from a crime scene where he shot a 30-year-old man who tried to stop a domestic dispute.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are searching for a man accused of shooting one man and kidnapping a second man during a carjacking.

Police said the crime began near the 2100 Block of Fontana Avenue when a 41-year-old man tried to stop a domestic dispute before he was shot by a 30-year-old man. As the shooter was trying to run away from the scene, he forced a 63-year-old man to drive him away.

The suspect then ran away from the car, police said.

The victim who was shot is in the hospital where he is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not offer much information regarding the alleged domestic dispute or provide information on the suspect.