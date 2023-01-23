Reports: 4 dead after shootings in Half Moon Bay

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a shooting with multiple victims

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Several people are dead after separate shootings in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the shootings happened around Highway 92 and the Half Moon Bay city limits.

San Francisco ABC-affiliate KGO reports the first shooting happened at the Mountain Mushroom Farm leaving one person dead and three others critically injured.

The second location is a rice trucking farm, Rice Trucking-Soil Farm, and it left three people dead, bringing the total number of deceased between the two locations to four.

The suspect is not in custody yet. Detailed information about them wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

