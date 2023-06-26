x
Crime

Man hospitalized in Vacaville shooting

The shooting happened along the 1100 block of Cinnabar Way.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Police have launched an investigation after a shooting in Vacaville Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported just before 2:30 p.m. along the 1100 block of Cinnabar Way.

Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds; he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it have been released at this time.

Police are calling on people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

