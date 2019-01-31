SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. — A road rage incident ended with gunshots in the San Joaquin County town of Lathrop, Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Harlan Road and Stonebridge Lane around 6:30 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s car was struck three times, but no one was injured.

Authorities say the suspect was driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’ 7” tall with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red hoodie and had a fade-like haircut.

A passenger in the suspect’s vehicle is described as a white male wearing a black sweatshirt and a hat.

The suspect’s vehicle fled the scene heading northbound on Harlan Road.

If you have any information regarding this situation, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-468-4400.

