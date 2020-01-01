STOCKTON, Calif. — Even as the number of shots fired from New Year's Eve to New Year's Day trends downward, the sound of shots fired is still a concern to many in Stockton.

Sonorah Reed, who has lived in Stockton for 50 years, knows all too well what it's like to live where shots fired are a common occurrence. She already knows what to do when she hears them.

"Well, I just stay on a low profile in the house," says Reed.

Even though it was seven years ago, Dolores Myles remembers the day she held a memorial for her teenage son, and a little boy got hit with a stray bullet.

"Just standing there, and it just hit him," says Myles. "The bullet just came... didn't hear no pop, no sound, nobody skidding, no tires, no cars, but the bullet came down and hit the little boy in the arm and broke it."

It didn't happen New Year's Day, but it was still a harsh lesson learned.

Recently, the number of shots fired to ring in the New Year in Stockton has trended downward.

Stockton Police say last New Year's Eve to New Year's Day there were 120 gunfire related calls, compared to 177 the year before and 257 from three years ago.

However, the city will now be without the assistance of Shot Spotter technology.

RELATED:

The contract for the software program that detects gunshots was not renewed by the department.

"We will have officers and extra patrols out in the areas... where shots fired are prevalent," says Stockton Police spokesperson Rosie Calderon.

She says the money allocated for Shot Spotter has been allocated for other resources.

Police are telling people to withhold their gunfire.

If caught, you could face a felony charge or worse unknowingly take someone's life.

STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN STOCKTON BY DOWNLOADING THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO:

Stockton's history of gang violence