Man arrested after shoving, robbing grandmother with a stroller in Elk Grove, police say

A woman was walking her grandson in a stroller before a man shoved and stole from her, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man was arrested after shoving a woman to the ground while she was pushing her grandson in a stroller in Elk Grove, according to the Elk Grove Police Department's Facebook post.

Police said the incident happened near West Stockton Boulevard and Brook Drive at around 1:30 p.m. They also said the suspect, who they later identified as Drakkar Jenkins, stole from her but didn't say what.

Witnesses told officers a man matching the suspect's descriptions jumped over a guard rail near the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp from Sheldon Road. Police then arrested the man, who was thinking down under the overpass.

Jenkins was booked at the main jail for charges that include robbery.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9